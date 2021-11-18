Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.13.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY stock opened at 9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.29. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 9.05 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.