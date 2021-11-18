Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $176.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on OAS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.61.

OAS stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

