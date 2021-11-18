Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 5.2%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.49. 1,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,513,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,293 shares of company stock worth $31,216,015. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,179 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

