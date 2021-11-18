Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $228,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NEE stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.