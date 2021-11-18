Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $669,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

