Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $202.98 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $170.71 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

