Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

