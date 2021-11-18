Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3,393.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

