O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 107,482.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

OI opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

