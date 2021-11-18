NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the October 14th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 on Thursday. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
NWS Company Profile
