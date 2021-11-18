NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the October 14th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 on Thursday. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

