NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $729.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

