NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $360.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned a $360.00 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.61.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $26.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average is $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

