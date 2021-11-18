NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $24.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.18. 2,992,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.28.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVIDIA stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

