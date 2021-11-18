Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 84.0% in October

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of NRK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 94,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

