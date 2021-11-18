Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

