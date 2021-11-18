Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,237 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 190,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPIC stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $830.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

