Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 81,352 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Heritage Commerce worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 619,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTBK stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

