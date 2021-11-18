Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,778 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $852.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

