Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

