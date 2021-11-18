Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 164,322 shares of company stock worth $2,572,060 and sold 32,123 shares worth $628,956. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.