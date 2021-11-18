NuCypher Achieves Market Capitalization of $564.25 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $564.25 million and approximately $141.32 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00216660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,342,353,491 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

