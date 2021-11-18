NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

