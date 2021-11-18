Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.
Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after acquiring an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after acquiring an additional 240,750 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.