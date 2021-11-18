Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after acquiring an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after acquiring an additional 240,750 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.