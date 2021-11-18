NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 231,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in NOV by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.