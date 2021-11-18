Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,048 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.