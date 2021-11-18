Northern Trust Corp Purchases 33,341 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion and a PE ratio of -48.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

