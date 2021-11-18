Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.