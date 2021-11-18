Northern Trust Corp Has $6.48 Million Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Clarus worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

