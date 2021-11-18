Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Precision BioSciences worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $592.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

