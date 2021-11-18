Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NTIC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

