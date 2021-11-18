North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NOA stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

