Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Nomura stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -214.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nomura by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.