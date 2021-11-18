Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Nomura stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -214.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nomura by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

