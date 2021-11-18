Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 185.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 108.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

