Ninos Sarkis Sells 12,000 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amplitude stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,321,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

