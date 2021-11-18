Ninos Sarkis Sells 12,000 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amplitude stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,321,000.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
