Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in October

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nihon Kohden stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851. Nihon Kohden has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

