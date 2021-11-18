Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

