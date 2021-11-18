Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. Newmark Group has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.14.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

