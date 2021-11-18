Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 200 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

TEL opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.68 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

