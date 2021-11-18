Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,915 Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 380,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

