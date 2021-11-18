New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $119.84, but opened at $115.40. New Relic shares last traded at $118.45, with a volume of 26,374 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

