New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $399.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.96.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

