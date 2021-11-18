New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 975 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.78. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of -1.22.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.
BioNTech Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
