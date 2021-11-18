New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 975 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.78. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

