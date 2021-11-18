Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $691.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.67 and a 200-day moving average of $559.83. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

