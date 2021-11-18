Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.22. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,277 shares of company stock worth $724,479.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAUT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

