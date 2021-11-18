Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.06

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 7662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,277 shares of company stock valued at $724,479.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.