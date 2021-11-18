Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Buys $530,000.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 269,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $10,068,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $20,200,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

