National Express Group’s (NEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEX. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Express Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.03.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

