National Bankshares Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

