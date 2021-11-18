National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.