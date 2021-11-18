National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 394.8% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NABZY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4728 dividend. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

